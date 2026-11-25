Another free-agent catcher has landed a multi-year contract. Tyler Stephenson has returned to the Cincinnati Reds on a three-year, $30 million deal.

The free-agent catching market has considerably thinned in the last week. In terms of starters, it was a three-player market between Stephenson, Ryan Jeffers, and Carson Kelly. With Jeffers accepting the Minnesota Twins' qualifying offer and Stephenson returning to the Reds, only Kelly remains.

That serves as both good and bad news for Kelly. He's now the top player left at the position, but there are so few suitors left. There aren't very many teams that need a starting catcher this offseason. But he could be able to gin up a market for the few teams that do to land a solid offer.

Tyler Stephenson Deal Sets Up Carson Kelly's Market

Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly (15) high fives players in the dugout after scoring on a Chicago Cubs designated hitter Kevin Alcantara (13) base hit in the fourth inning between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sunday, July 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tyler Stephenson going back to the Reds should help Kelly's market. It establishes the value of a starting catcher at $10 million per year. That's right in line with the two-year, $20 million median crowdsourced projection on FanGraphs' Free Agent Tracker.

One area that hurts Kelly is he's 32. Both Jeffers and Stephenson were 30 entering free agency, and were safer bets to receive multiyear deals. The Cubs catcher is coming off a year where he slashed .258/.336/.376 with 10 home runs and a 103 wRC+.

Kelly has been a solid hitter relative to his position for the past three seasons. He's decent in the running game, with a caught stealing rate of 24.1%. That was slightly ahead of the league average of 23.3%. So he still has the defensive chops to be a starting catcher on a one or two-year deal.

The underlying metrics, for the most part, still suggest that Kelly is still a starting catcher. His .244 xBA, .372 xSLG are relatively in line with his full-season numbers. While he's not a big power bat, his plate discipline and contact metrics peg him as a player who will deliver a quality at-bat. Kelly profiles more as a bottom-of-the-order hitter due to below-average quality of contact metrics.

It's unclear what market exists for Kelly. By retaining their guy, both the Twins and Reds are out of the market. That leaves teams like the Angels, Yankees, and possibly the Phillies as the top teams needing a catcher who can start 80 games behind the plate.

Who Could Be Alternatives to Carson Kelly in the Trade Market?

Sep 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Athletics designated hitter Shea Langeliers (23) reacts after flying out during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Teams looking for a catching upgrade will look to William Contreras, Shea Langeliers, and Hunter Goodman. However, they would have to pay an exorbitant price to land any of the three.

The Brewers don't seem too interested in dealing Contreras. The latest rumor on the World Series MVP is that Milwaukee is pursuing an extension to retain one of their top players. Depending on the fallout of the next Collective Bargaining Agreement, they may use that to become compliant with a cap-and-floor system. Plus, it doesn't make sense for Milwaukee to deal arguably one of their top three players in a prime contention season.

That means the Athletics and Rockies will field calls on Langeliers and Goodman. Considering the dearth of remaining options in free agency, both organizations hold the leverage in trade negotiations. It will be interesting to see where teams with an obvious catcher need, like the Yankees, Phillies, and Angels, might go to address the position.