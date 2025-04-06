Chicago Cubs Expected to Host All-Star Game Before End of Decade, Per Report
According to a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field are expected to host an All-Star Game before the 2020s end.
Per his Sunday Notebook:
The Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Cubs are the favorites to be selected as the three host cities for the MLB All-Star game the remainder of the decade after Atlanta this year and Philadelphia in 2026.
Wrigley Field hasn't hosted an All-Star Game since 1990, when the American League won 2-0 and Julio Franco of the Texas Rangers was named the MVP. The Orioles haven't seen an All-Star Game at Camden Yards since shortly after it opened in 1993. The American League won 9-3 that year with Kirby Puckett of the Minnesota Twins winning the MVP.
That's also the year that Ken Griffey Jr. famously hit the warehouse in right field during the Home Run Derby.
Toronto hasn't hosted the All-Star Game since 1991, when Rogers Centre was named "SkyDome." The American League also won that game, with Cal Ripken Jr. of the Orioles taking home the MVP honors.
The American League has dominated the All-Star Game recently, winning 10 of the last 11 contests. The National League last won in Seattle back in 2023, however, with the loaded talent pool of Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves, perhaps the NL can go on a little run here.
This year's All-Star Game will be played on July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta. The Home Run Derby will take place the night before.
Related MLB Stories
GREENE MAKES HISTORY: Riley Greene, one of the top young players in baseball, hit an impressive home run for the Tigers in a Friday win over the White Sox. CLICK HERE:
TYING THE GREATS: With a three-homer game on Friday night, Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians is now tied for the most multi-homer games in team history. CLICK HERE:
SWINGIN' CARDS: Even though the Cardinals lost to the Red Sox on Friday afternoon, the offense has been at historic levels to start the year. CLICK HERE: