Chicago Cubs Center Fielder Putting Up Historic Numbers
The Chicago Cubs appear to have a rising star in center field.
Going 3-for-5 with two runs, a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 11-10 win over the Dodgers, Pete Crow-Armstrong is making Cubs history at just 23 years old.
According to Just Baseball, Crow-Armstrong is the first Cubs hitter since integration to have at least 25 hits, eight stolen bases and a slugging percentage above .500 in the first 25 games of the season.
Crow-Armstrong's hot start has put him among baseball's best. He ranks sixth in MLB with 1.5 wins above replacement (WAR), per FanGraphs, only behind Aaron Judge, Fernando Tatis Jr., Corbin Carroll, Pete Alonso and Cubs teammate Kyle Tucker.
Through 25 games and 107 plate appearances, Crow-Armstrong has 20 runs, 27 hits, nine doubles, four home runs, 13 RBI, eight stolen bases, six walks and 26 strikeouts. That comes out to a .276 batting average, a .324 on-base percentage, a .510 slugging percentage and an .834 OPS.
The Cubs acquired Crow-Armstrong in what now looks like a steal at the 2021 trade deadline. The New York Mets sent him to Chicago in exchange for Javier Báez, who signed with the Detroit Tigers the following offseason.
The Cubs play the Dodgers Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT at Wrigley Field after winning three of their last four games. With a hot start from Crow-Armstrong, the Cubs are in first place in the NL Central at 15-10, good for the fourth-most wins in MLB.
