Chicago White Sox Continue Historical Downtrend
The Chicago White Sox's 2024 season continues to be on a historical-bad pace.
The White Sox lost their 17th-straight game and were swept for the fifth consecutive series after a 10-3 win against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.
According to a tweet from TSN Statscentre, this most recent stretch is tied for the fifth-worst in American League history. It's the second-longest losing streak of the 2020s and tied for the second-longest losing streak this century.
The White Sox's current losing streak includes getting swept against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners, Royals (twice) and Texas Rangers.
Chicago set the franchise record for the longest consecutive losing streak in franchise history with their 15th consecutive loss on Monday after an 8-5 loss against Kansas City.
This current streak broke their previous franchise record of 14 straight losses, which they also set this season during a stretch from May 22-June 6.
This current streak of losses started July 10 with a 3-2 loss against the Minnesota Twins. The White Sox have scored over three runs just twice over their last 17 games.
In July — the White Sox hit .212 and went 3-22 in 25 games.
Chicago will have an off day on Thursday and will start a six-game road trip on Friday against the Twins and Oakland Athletics. The White Sox will need to lose five more games in a row to set the American League record for the most consecutive losses set by the Baltimore Orioles in 1988. They'll need to seven more in a row to set a record for the most losses of the modern era. The Philadelphia Phillies set the record with 23 straight losses in 1961.
Chicago were massive sellers at the trade deadline in an apparent move to retool for the future. They traded starting pitcher Erick Fedde, starting shortstop Paul DeJong and outfielders Tommy Pham and Eloy Jimenez among others.
The White Sox have already started to process of preparing for next season and the 2024 team could end up the worst in MLB history as a result.
