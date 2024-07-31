Chicago White Sox Continue Historical Downtrend

Longest all-time losing streaks by an AL team:

21- BAL (1988)

20- BOS (1906)

20- (Philad.) Athletics (1916)

20- PHA (1943)

19- DET (1975)

19- KCR (2005)

19- BAL (2021)

18- PHA (1920)

18- Washington Senators (1948)

18- WAS (1959)

17- #WhiteSox (2024)

17- BOS (1926)

17- SEA (2011)