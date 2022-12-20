The Chicago White Sox made a significant defensive upgrade adding Andrew Benintendi last week. Benintendi will make the White Sox a better defensive club, as Andrew Vaughn moves back to his natural position at first base, in the wake of the Jose Abreu departure.

Prior to last Friday, the Chicago White Sox had had a relatively quiet offseason.

The club said goodbye to cornerstone first baseman and 2020 American League MVP Jose Abreu, who signed a three-year deal with the Houston Astros. Last month, the White Sox signed free agent pitcher Mike Clevinger, and Friday, the club signed outfielder Andrew Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract.

Benintendi is a Gold Glove outfielder that got on base at a .373 clip a season ago. He should be a great a fit for the White Sox.

The White Sox were 18th in On Base Percentage in 2022, and have statistically been one of baseball's worst defensive clubs over the last two years. The Sox finished fourth-worst in team Defensive Runs Saved last season at -35. in 2021, they were third-worst in the category at -40 DRS.

One of the greatest problems the Sox have had over the last two years is poor outfield defense. Andrew Vaughn, a natural first baseman, was playing out of position in both corner outfield spots. He logged -17 DRS in 2022. Gavin Sheets also played corner outfield; he was a -9 glove last season.

Abreu's departure means Vaughn will move back to his natural position at first base. The White Sox had both corner outfield positions open, with Luis Robert manning center field. That was before the club added Benintendi. Benintendi, who has primarily played left field over the course of his career, is a plus-fielder with a Gold Glove Award already on his mantle.

The White Sox have replaced at least one minus-glove in a corner outfield position with what could be a potentially elite fielder in Benintendi.

The Sox still have another open outfield spot. The club has time to add another outfielder, however, the free agent market is starting to dry up, as Joey Gallo, Michael Brantley and Cody Bellinger have all signed contracts.

Jurickson Profar, Michael Conforto, David Peralta, Brandon Drury and Wil Myers all remain unsigned. The club could also promote top prospect Oscar Colas to the big league roster to assume the role of right fielder, although Colas has only played seven games at Triple-A Charlotte and could require some more polishing before receiving a midseason call-up next summer.

The White Sox also need to find a solution at second base. Perhaps the team could trade for Nick Madrigal from the Chicago Cubs, bringing the former no. 4 overall pick of the 2018 MLB Draft back to the South Side. Madrigal appears to have fallen out of his role as the club's starting second baseman, after the Cubs signed free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Benintendi is a significant defensive upgrade over Sheets, Vaughn and Eloy Jimenez. His presence undoubtedly improves the Sox defensively. Are they a better club without Abreu, though? We will soon find out.

