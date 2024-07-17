Fastball

Chicago White Sox Jettison World Champion Catcher in Roster Move

The Chicago White Sox, who signed free agent catcher Martin Maldonado this past winter, have designated him for assignment, leaving him to potentially join another roster for the stretch run.

Brady Farkas

Martín Maldonado (15) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field in 2024.
Martín Maldonado (15) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field in 2024. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

After signing him this past winter, the Chicago White Sox have designated veteran catcher Martin Maldonado for assignment.

The team will now have now have one week to trade him, outright him to the minors or release him. He's likely to clear waivers and become a free agent.

Always a solid defender and game-caller, Maldonado's offense likely became too much for Chicago to stomach. Never a great hitter, he is hitting just .119 this season through 135 at-bats. The 37-year-old has four homers, 11 RBI and a .174 on-base percentage.

In his 14th year in the big leagues with the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels, Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, Chicago Cubs and White Sox, he helped lead the Astros to a World Series title in 2022. He also helped them get to the World Series in 2019 and 2021.

A lifetime .203 hitter, he has 115 home runs in his career. Given his reputation as a strong defender and a guy who can help work with pitchers, it wouldn't be shocking to see a contending team give him a look in a secondary role. However, if he's unable to stick with the 27-71 White Sox, that might be more unlikely than we think.

The White Sox will likely continue to shed veterans as the month of July drags on. With the trade deadline coming in 13 days, the Sox could trade Tommy Pham, Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet. Guys like Mike Clevinger and Erick Fedde are also likely available.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News