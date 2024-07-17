Chicago White Sox Jettison World Champion Catcher in Roster Move
After signing him this past winter, the Chicago White Sox have designated veteran catcher Martin Maldonado for assignment.
The team will now have now have one week to trade him, outright him to the minors or release him. He's likely to clear waivers and become a free agent.
Always a solid defender and game-caller, Maldonado's offense likely became too much for Chicago to stomach. Never a great hitter, he is hitting just .119 this season through 135 at-bats. The 37-year-old has four homers, 11 RBI and a .174 on-base percentage.
In his 14th year in the big leagues with the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels, Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, Chicago Cubs and White Sox, he helped lead the Astros to a World Series title in 2022. He also helped them get to the World Series in 2019 and 2021.
A lifetime .203 hitter, he has 115 home runs in his career. Given his reputation as a strong defender and a guy who can help work with pitchers, it wouldn't be shocking to see a contending team give him a look in a secondary role. However, if he's unable to stick with the 27-71 White Sox, that might be more unlikely than we think.
The White Sox will likely continue to shed veterans as the month of July drags on. With the trade deadline coming in 13 days, the Sox could trade Tommy Pham, Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet. Guys like Mike Clevinger and Erick Fedde are also likely available.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.