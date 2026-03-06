Seven Underrated Acquisitions of the MLB Offseason

More than perhaps any other time in the sport’s history, baseball is being consumed by the cap discourse.

As the only major North American sports league without a salary cap, MLB stands out from its competitors. And with the league’s collective bargaining agreement set to expire in December—and after the union’s abrupt change in leadership last month —the conversation about whether or not baseball should drastically alter its financial structure will continue to rage on throughout 2026.

That debate seemed to kick into high gear with the Dodgers’ signing of outfielder Kyle Tucker to a four-year, $240 million contract, producing plenty of hand-wringing among baseball fans and more than a little consternation among baseball ownership . Of course, Tucker’s megadeal wasn’t the only mammoth contract handed out this winter, even if it was the noisiest.

In all, MLB teams handed out nine contracts that reached nine figures, six more that topped $50 million and 40 that covered multiple seasons. There were blockbuster trades that saw All-Star players changing uniforms in exchange for top-end prospects. If this was the last offseason under what’s long been viewed as “normal” circumstances, it’s certainly been an eventful one.

Here, we’ll opt not to focus on the headline moves, but instead several transactions that might have flown underneath the hot-take radar. These acquisitions might not have caused an upheaval among baseball’s most easily outraged fans, but they look like they will provide plenty of surplus value (to steal a buzzy front office term) for a savvy group of clubs.

Ryan Helsley, RP, Baltimore Orioles

Signed a two-year, $28 million contract

This is the richest free agent contract included in this list, but Helsley’s pact with Baltimore still qualifies as underrated. In terms of total value, his $28 million deal represents the fifth-highest guarantee among free agent relief pitchers this winter, behind Edwin Díaz (three years, $69 million), Devin Williams (three years, $51 million), Robert Suárez (three years, $45 million) and Tyler Rogers (three years, $36 million).

From 2022 to ‘24, Helsley posted a 1.83 ERA and 34.6% strikeout rate over 167 2/3 innings. He imploded after a midseason trade to the Mets last year, with his struggles tied largely to a pitch-tipping issue that he acknowledged in late August . His average fastball velocity remains near 100 mph, his stuff still looks elite and it’s a little surprising that no other team was willing to top the offer that Baltimore gave him. The Orioles are betting that the seven rough weeks to end last season were more aberration than a new norm, and for a relatively low-cost, short-term commitment (the second year of the deal is a player option), this seems like a pragmatic gamble.

Mike Burrows, SP, Houston Astros

Acquired via trade from Pirates

Last year, Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez were the only Astros starters to top 90 innings. Outside of that pair, Houston starters combined for a 4.69 ERA. With Valdez off to Detroit, it was clear that reinforcements were needed.

Japanese star Tatsuya Imai will get most of the attention as the big-ticket acquisition, but Burrows will be just as important to the Astros’ 2026 success. In his first extended run in the big leagues last season, Burrows posted a 3.96 ERA and a 24.1% strikeout rate across 96 innings, leaning on an elite changeup that ranked as the fifth-best on a per-pitch basis among those who threw at least 300 changeups, per Statcast . With six more seasons of team control, the 26-year-old righthander looks set to be a fixture in the Astros’ rotation.

Jeff McNeil, 2B, Athletics

Acquired via trade from Mets

After eight years with the Mets, McNeil is headed to Sacramento, where his steady production will be a welcome addition for his new club. A’s second basemen ranked dead last in the majors with a .211 batting average in 2025, a mark McNeil should easily clear.

The veteran’s contact-centric approach runs counter to two of his new teammates who might challenge him most for playing time—Max Muncy and Zack Gelof, who each have strikeout rates north of 30% over their young careers. With all the star power in the A’s lineup, McNeil’s high floor makes him the perfect complementary piece. And if he can tap into power at the bandbox that is Sutter Health Park, he’ll be an even more productive hitter. Let's just hope his strong contingent of international fans follows him from Queens to Northern California.

Caleb Durbin, 3B, Boston Red Sox

Acquired via trade from Brewers

Caleb Durbin has big shoes to fill as the de facto replacement for Alex Bregman in Boston’s infield. | Andrew West/The News-Press & Naples Daily News/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn

Red Sox fans were pretty broken up about Alex Bregman leaving in free agency. While Durbin doesn’t have the same reputation as Bregman, he could end up being every bit as valuable.

The diminutive Durbin was an unsung star for the Brewers during his rookie season, posting a 2.6 fWAR with 11 homers and 18 stolen bases en route to a third-place finish in NL Rookie of the Year voting. His command of the strike zone was his calling card, as he posted the fifth-lowest strikeout rate (9.9%) among qualified hitters. More of a sparkplug type of hitter than a power corner infielder, Durbin is capable of swiping 25 or so bases, and should quickly endear himself to his new fan base.

Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Cleveland Guardians

Signed on a minor league contract

It was just two years ago that Hoskins signed a two-year, $34 million contract to join the Brewers after missing all of the 2023 season recovering from a torn ACL. After swatting 26 homers for Milwaukee in ‘24, injuries limited Hoskins to just 90 games last season, though he still finished the year with 12 home runs, a .332 on-base percentage and a 109 wRC+.

While that’s not star-level production for a player firmly in the first base/DH phase of his career, it’s a bit puzzling that Hoskins didn’t get a big-league contract. For the scoring-starved Guardians, this is easily a worthwhile gamble on a power bat who at the very least could be a great platoon partner for Kyle Manzardo, who ranked second on the team with 27 homers in 2025 but struggled mightily against lefties. Cleveland had 15 players log at least 100 plate appearances last season, and only two (Manzardo and José Ramírez) recorded a wRC+ above league average (100). Hoskins has never had a wRC+ below 100 in his eight-year career, so he should provide some much-needed credibility to a Guardians lineup in desperate need of more pop.

Sean Newcomb, RP, Chicago White Sox

Signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract

After years of navigating injuries, inconsistency and undefined roles, Newcomb put it all together in 2025, posting a 2.73 ERA across 92 ⅓ innings for the Red Sox and Athletics last season, mostly in relief. That netted him the biggest payday of his career, and gives the White Sox’ new-look bullpen a few different options with pitchers who can cover multiple innings alongside Grant Taylor and Mike Vasil.



Will Newcomb’s addition drastically impact the 2026 fortunes of a team coming off three straight 100-plus loss seasons? Not likely, but this is the kind of move an organization that’s looking to take some baby steps toward competency should be making: low-cost signings for relief pitchers that raise the floor for your pitching staff and, assuming Chicago isn’t in playoff contention at the deadline, can become a trade chip to bring in more young talent and progress the rebuild.

Luis Rengifo, UT, Milwaukee Brewers

Signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract

From 2022 to ‘24, Rengifo quietly carved out a role as one of the league’s preeminent utility players. He wasn’t the picture of durability during that stretch, missing a total of 155 games, but he posted a 111 wRC+ while seeing time at six different positions. In his walk year with the Angels, though, his production cratered—he slashed .238/.287/.335 for a 73 wRC+, albeit while setting career highs in games played (147) and plate appearances (541).

That dip in production led to a smaller deal with the Brewers, but this is the sort of buy-low move that the organization typically executes well. Milwaukee parted ways with its entire third base depth chart this offseason, seemingly clearing the path for Rengifo to get everyday playing time at a specific spot. His versatility, status as a switch hitter and age (he’s still only 29) suggest that the Brewers should be able to find ways for him to be a useful player for them, no matter which spot on the diamond he occupies.

