Los Angeles Angels Reportedly Sign Former Dodgers, Red Sox Closer Kenley Jansen
The Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a deal with free agent relief pitcher Kenley Jansen, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday morning.
Jansen is plenty familiar with Southern California, having spent 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2010 through 2021. The 37-year-old right-hander spent one season with the Atlanta Braves, then two with the Boston Red Sox, before ultimately coming back around to Los Angeles.
Per the New York Post's Joel Sherman, Jansen's contract with the Angels will be worth $10 million over one season. Adding that to his two-year, $32 million deal that just expired with the Red Sox, Jansen's career earnings will climb to $161.2 million in 2025.
Jansen has recorded more saves that any active MLB player, racking up 447 over the course of his career. 350 of those came with the Dodgers, putting him atop their franchise leaderboard, while 41 came with the Braves and 56 came with the Red Sox.
Across 54 appearances with Boston last season, Jansen went 4-2 with a 3.29 ERA, 1.061 WHIP, 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.3 WAR.
The Angels had Carlos Estévez in place as their closer for the first half of last season, but they traded the All-Star to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for two prospects. And while rookie fireballer Ben Joyce closed games down the stretch with a 2.08 ERA and four saves, he is still just 24 years old.
Jansen brings far more experience and stability to the table, as well as the prestige that comes along with making four All-Star appearances, earning two NL Reliever of the Year awards and winning a World Series ring.
Los Angeles has now made two notable moves in February, first signing infielder Yoán Moncada before adding Jansen. Their combined arrivals brought an end to nearly two months of inaction, which was preceded by a hot start to the winter.
Within the first few weeks of the offseason alone, the Angels traded for Jorge Soler and Scott Kingery, then signed Kyle Hendricks, Travis d'Arnaud, Kevin Newman and Yusei Kikuchi. All of those new faces, plus Moncada and Jansen, will be tasked with guiding Los Angeles back to the postseason for the first time since 2014.
