Cincinnati Reds Honor Damar Hamlin on Great American Ballpark Scoreboard

The Cincinnati Reds are honoring Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin on their scoreboards at the Great American Ballpark. The Reds posted two photos to their Twitter account Tuesday afternoon of the scoreboards at the ballpark with an image of Hamlin, and a message written, "Prayers For Damar Hamlin".

After taking what appeared to be a hit to the chest by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on a kickoff return in Monday night's game between the Bengals and the Bills, Hamlin got up, and immediately collapsed. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was rushed to a local hospital. He is currently in critical condition.

Players were in tears in the immediate aftermath of the incident. Play was paused midway through the first quarter, immediately after Hamlin dropped to the ground. Play was later suspended, and it remains unclear whether the Bills-Bengals game will be rescheduled, or how, or if, the game will be counted.

The incident occurred at Paul Brown Stadium, home of the Bengals, just across the river from the Great American Ballpark.

The Reds showed their support to Hamlin Tuesday afternoon.

