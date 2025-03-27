Colorado Rockies Reportedly Sign Former Phillies, Angels Top Prospect Mickey Moniak
The Colorado Rockies have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent outfielder Mickey Moniak, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand and Thomas Harding reported Wednesday night.
Moniak got released by the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. The 26-year-old won his arbitration case against the club back in January, scoring a $2 million salary for 2025, only to hit .173 with a .570 OPS in spring training.
The Rockies are set to pay Moniak $1.25 million this season, on top of the $484K in termination pay he will receive from the Angels.
Moniak, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, appeared in a career-high 124 games in 2024. He hit .219 with 14 home runs, 49 RBI, eight stolen bases, a .646 OPS, -4 defensive runs saved and a -0.1 WAR.
In 2023, Moniak hit .280 with 14 home runs, 45 RBI, six stolen bases, an .802 OPS, six defensive runs saved and a 2.2 WAR across just 85 contests.
Moniak was ranked as the No. 19 prospect in baseball entering the 2017 season, but he dropped to No. 88 by the start of 2018. While the Philadelphia Phillies gave Moniak his first big league promotion in 2020, he failed to catch on in the majors.
Philadelphia ultimately traded Moniak and fellow outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez to the Angels at the 2022 deadline in exchange for former All-Star pitcher Noah Syndergaard.
Moniak is joining a Rockies outfield that is buoyed by Brenton Doyle, Jordan Beck and Nick Martini. Colorado traded away Nolan Jones last weekend, then sent top prospect Zac Veen down to Triple-A to start the season.
The Rockies are set to open their regular season slate Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch from George M. Steinbrenner Field is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- 2025 MLB PREDICTIONS: The "Fastball On SI" staff joined forces to predict every award, division winner and World Series champion ahead of the 2025 season. CLICK HERE
- DEVERS, BREGMAN GIVEN ROLES: Manager Alex Cora confirmed that Rafael Devers will become the Red Sox's everyday designated hitter with Alex Bregman taking over at third base. CLICK HERE
- FORBES MLB VALUATIONS: While the Yankees once again topped the list of the most valuable franchises in MLB, the Rockies and Rays were among the few teams with flat valuations. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.