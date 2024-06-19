Daniel Vogelbach Hits Open Market After Being Released By Toronto Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have released first baseman/designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach, according to the club's official transaction log.
Vogelbach was designated for assignment on Friday.
This marks just the latest major transaction for Toronto over the past week. On top of Vogelbach's departure, utility man Cavan Biggio got traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, future Hall of Fame first baseman Joey Votto began his rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League, All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette was placed on the 10-day injured list and top prospect Orelvis Martinez was called up to make his MLB debut.
Before he got DFAd, Vogelbach was batting .186 with one home run, eight RBI, a .578 OPS and a -0.4 WAR. He had appeared in just 31 of Toronto's 68 games to that point, despite not suffering any injuries.
Toronto is now on the hook for Vogelbach's entire $2 million salary they guaranteed him this past offseason. He is now a free agent, able to sign with any team.
Vogelbach has been bouncing around ever since he made his lone All-Star appearance with the Seattle Mariners in 2019. That season, he hit 30 homers with 76 RBI, a .780 OPS and a 1.1 WAR.
The Blue Jays initially acquired Vogelbach in exchange for cash considerations in 2020, only to waive him and lose him to the Milwaukee Brewers a week later. Vogelbach stayed in Milwaukee for the 2021 season, then split 2022 between the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets.
Vogelbach appeared in 104 games for the Mets in 2023, accounting for 13 home runs, 48 RBI and a 0.2 WAR, before getting non-tendered in November.
Over the course of nine MLB seasons, Vogelbach is a .219 hitter with a .745 OPS. He averages 22 home runs, 66 RBI and a 0.3 WAR per 162 games in his big league career.
