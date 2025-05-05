Detroit Tigers Legend Earns Prominent Position in Upcoming World Baseball Classic
Congratulations are in order for future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera, who is going to serve as the hitting coach for his native Venezuela in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, which is set to begin next March.
Francys Romero had the information on social media:
Miguel Cabrera will be Venezuela’s hitting coach in the upcoming 2026 World Baseball Classic.
It will be his 6th WBC (5 as a player, 1 as a coach).
The 42-year-old Cabrera just retired after the 2023 season as one of the best right-handed hitters in baseball history.
He spent 21 years in the big leagues (16 with the Detroit Tigers and five with the Florida Marlins). He's a member of both the 3,000 hit club and the 500-home run club (3,174 hits, 511 homers). He was a career .306 hitter who was a 12-time All-Star, a seven-time Silver Slugger, a four-time batting champion, a two-time MVP and a Triple Crown winner. He also helped lead the Marlins to the 2003 World Series title.
Rosters are not yet set for the World Baseball Classic, but Venezuela could have a very strong roster if they can get commitments from all the possible players who would be eligible.
Ronald Acuna Jr., Luisangel Acuna, Jose Altuve, Francisco Alvarez, Jose Butto, Oswaldo Cabrera, Willson and William Contreras, as well as Eugenio Suarez, Wilmer Flores, Maikel Garcia, Brusdar Graterol, Pablo Lopez, Luis Rengifo and Anthony Santander are all possible roster pieces.
Japan is the reigning World Baseball Classic champion, having beaten the United States in the 2023 final.
