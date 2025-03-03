Detroit Tigers Outfielder Given Worrisome Update on Arm Injury
The Detroit Tigers have shut down outfielder Parker Meadows from throwing because of an arm issue, leading to uncertainty about his availability for Opening Day.
The following update comes from the Rotowire Fantasy Baseball portal, but links to the original report in the Detroit Free Press (subscription only).
Meadows' timetable for a return from the nerve issue in his right arm remains uncertain, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
ANALYSIS
Dr. Brian Schulz, who is the Angels' team physician, did not examine Meadows personally, but when told of the outfielder's symptoms he immediately pointed to the musculocutaneous nerve as the likely affected nerve. Meadows and the Tigers have to wait for the nerve to "wake up," which Schulz says is "just as likely to come back within a week or two as it could be like six weeks."
That's certainly a tough update for Meadows and the Tigers, who essentially have no idea when he'll start feeling right again.
One of the better defensive outfielders in baseball, Meadows is a big part of the Tigers roster. They are coming off a season in which they advanced to the ALDS, even knocking out the Houston Astros in the wild card round.
A 25-year-old who is a veteran of two seasons, Meadows is a .241 career hitter with 12 homers and 41 RBI. He's the younger brother of former All-Star outfielder Austin Meadows.
Parker was a second-round pick of the Tigers back in the 2018 draft out of the Georgia high school ranks.
