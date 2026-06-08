Dodgers, Brewers, More Landing Spots for Yariel Rodríguez After Blue Jays DFA
The Toronto Blue Jays designated a once-promising prospect for assignment on Monday.
Toronto won a bidding war to sign Cuban right-hander Yariel Rodríguez to a five-year, $32 million deal ahead of the 2024 season. As a rookie, he made 21 starts for the Blue Jays and had a 4.47 ERA in 21 starts. In 2025, he was converted to the bullpen and had a 3.08 ERA in 66 total appearances. So far this season, he has pitched in 10 games and has a 7.71 ERA in 10 outings. Now, he's heading to waivers after being designated for assignment.
When a player is designated for assignment, clubs have a week to place a waiver claim. Also, the club designating the player for assignment can look to make a trade. If a player goes unclaimed, then the club can outright them down to the minors. But players with more than three years of Major League service time, or who have been outrighted before can reject the outright assignment and enter free agency. Rodríguez was outrighted before last year.
It would be a surprise to see him get claimed on waivers with his contract, but if he gets to free agency, there are a handful of teams that should bet on his upside. Here are a few.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Any time a pitcher is available, the Dodgers are a threat. Rodríguez showed last season that he can be a threat out of the bullpen and is still just 29 years old. If there is a team that can fix him, it would be the Dodgers. Plus, Los Angeles is dealing with injuries left and right.
Milwaukee Brewers
Same concept as the Dodgers. The Brewers seemingly can fix and get the most out of any pitcher. If Rodríguez reaches free agency and is cheap, then the Brewers immediately would look like a perfect fit.
Tampa Bay Rays
Another pitching factory. Like the Brewers, the Rays are a small-market team that just knows what it's doing when it comes to pitchers. If the young hurler becomes available, the Rays would be among the best landing spots, and have already seen him a lot in the American League East.
Atlanta Braves
The Atlanta Braves are the best team in baseball and have been bitten by the injury bug from a pitching perspective. Any arm would be a good addition at this point and Rodríguez would help.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com