Dodgers, Brewers, More Landing Spots for Yariel Rodríguez After Blue Jays DFA

The Toronto Blue Jays designated a once-promising prospect for assignment on Monday.

Toronto won a bidding war to sign Cuban right-hander Yariel Rodríguez to a five-year, $32 million deal ahead of the 2024 season. As a rookie, he made 21 starts for the Blue Jays and had a 4.47 ERA in 21 starts. In 2025, he was converted to the bullpen and had a 3.08 ERA in 66 total appearances. So far this season, he has pitched in 10 games and has a 7.71 ERA in 10 outings. Now, he's heading to waivers after being designated for assignment.

When a player is designated for assignment, clubs have a week to place a waiver claim. Also, the club designating the player for assignment can look to make a trade. If a player goes unclaimed, then the club can outright them down to the minors. But players with more than three years of Major League service time, or who have been outrighted before can reject the outright assignment and enter free agency. Rodríguez was outrighted before last year.

It would be a surprise to see him get claimed on waivers with his contract, but if he gets to free agency, there are a handful of teams that should bet on his upside. Here are a few.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Jul 30, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view of a Los Angeles Dodgers hat and glove during the second inning in the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Any time a pitcher is available, the Dodgers are a threat. Rodríguez showed last season that he can be a threat out of the bullpen and is still just 29 years old. If there is a team that can fix him, it would be the Dodgers. Plus, Los Angeles is dealing with injuries left and right.

Milwaukee Brewers

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick (10) glove and hat sit on the Brewers dugout steps covered in infield dirt during their game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Same concept as the Dodgers. The Brewers seemingly can fix and get the most out of any pitcher. If Rodríguez reaches free agency and is cheap, then the Brewers immediately would look like a perfect fit.

Tampa Bay Rays

Mar 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A detailed view of the Tampa Bay Rays hat at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Another pitching factory. Like the Brewers, the Rays are a small-market team that just knows what it's doing when it comes to pitchers. If the young hurler becomes available, the Rays would be among the best landing spots, and have already seen him a lot in the American League East.

Atlanta Braves

Apr 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves city connect hat in the dugout against the Cleveland Guardians in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Braves are the best team in baseball and have been bitten by the injury bug from a pitching perspective. Any arm would be a good addition at this point and Rodríguez would help.