Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Rays-Blue Jays, Diamondbacks-Cardinals, Royals-Tigers)

The MLB schedule slows down with just five games on Thursday, all starting before sunset.

The Dodgers, Rays, and Astros helped sweep my three picks on Wednesday night, and I’m looking to keep that going tonight.

I’m targeting a pair of road teams and a home favorite for my MLB best bets on Thursday.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, July 23.

MLB Best Bets for Thursday, July 23

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Rays (-107) at Toronto Blue Jays

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals UNDER 8 (-109)

Detroit Tigers -1.5 (+102) vs. Kansas City Royals

Tampa Bay Rays (-107) at Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays’ offensive struggles continued last night in their 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay. Toronto has now scored five runs during its four-game losing streak and 21 runs during a 1-7 stretch.

Meanwhile, the Rays have quickly turned things around. They now have a chance to sweep a four-game series after losing all four games at Fenway Park over the weekend.

The Rays seem to have the upper hand on the Jays this season, as they’ve won eight of nine meetings so far. They should be bigger favorites – or favored at all – this afternoon in a so-so pitching matchup.

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals UNDER 8 (-109)

This could be a sneaky good pitching matchup in St. Louis. No one is going to confuse Brandon Pfaadt or Michael McGreevy for Cy Young candidates, but they’ve both been solid as of late.

Pfaadt has allowed two runs or fewer in four straight starts, going at least five innings in each outing. That includes 5.1 innings of two-run ball in a win against the Cardinals last week.

McGreevy also started in last week’s series, allowing two runs (one earned) in 6.1 innings. That was his second straight outing allowing just one earned run, and third straight quality start.

Both of these teams have been profitable to the UNDER this season, and I think that continues tonight.

Detroit Tigers -1.5 (+102) vs. Kansas City Royals

The Tigers are feeling good after a 4-2 road trip to start the second half. The Royals have been even better at 5-1, but now they head out on the road, where they’re 17-33 on the season.

Troy Melton has been fantastic for the Tigers this season. He has allowed one run or fewer in five straight starts and all but two of his nine starts this season.

On the flip side, Randy Dobnak just made his first MLB start since 2021, and although it was a decent one (4.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 K, 4 BB) against the Padres, he’ll need to show more before he can be trusted.

I think the Royals will come back down to reality as they hit the road tonight, and the Tigers should be able to take care of business by margin.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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