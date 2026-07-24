Dodgers vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 24

The Los Angeles Dodgers close out their road trip with a three-game set against the New York Mets starting on Friday night.

The Dodgers took two of three from the Yankees and Phillies before heading back up to New York to face off against the Mets.

Meanwhile, the Mets are back at home for the first time since the break after winning two of three against the Phillies and dropping two of three in Milwaukee.

The Dodgers swept the Mets in Los Angeles back in April.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Dodgers vs. Mets on Friday, July 24.

Dodgers vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Dodgers -1.5 (+119)

Mets +1.5 (-143)

Moneyline

Dodgers -136

Mets +113

Total

9 (Over -112/Under -108)

Dodgers vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (3-5, 4.98 ERA)

Mets: Sean Manaea (2-5, 4.74 ERA)

Roki Sasaki came out of the break with a great start against the Yankees, allowing just one unearned run on five hits in 5.2 innings. He’ll look to build on that as he starts again in New York.

Sean Manaea allowed just three runs (two earned) in seven innings in his final start before the break, but lasted 4.2 innings with four runs against him in Philadelphia last week.

Dodgers vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 24

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): SNLA, WPIX

Dodgers record: 65-38

Mets record: 43-60

Dodgers vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Andy Pages OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-144)

Andy Pages had a hit and run in each of the three games in Philadelphia after a lackluster series against the Yankees.

The outfielder bats second in the Dodgers’ lineup, though, giving him plenty of opportunities to score runs or drive them in. He’s also batting .275 vs. LHP this season and is 1 for 2 in his career against Manaea.

Dodgers vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Roki Sasaki is coming off a great start against the Yankees, allowing just one unearned run in 5.2 innings. He had a quality start before that, allowing three runs in six innings against the Rockies.

Sean Manaea has been more up and down for the Mets, allowing four runs in 4.2 innings last time out in Philadelphia.

The Mets are back at home, but they’re only 21-28 at Citi Field while the Dodgers are 34-19 on the road.

Pick: Dodgers -136

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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