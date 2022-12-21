Skip to main content

Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Rocks Phillies Hoodie at Press Conference

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wore a Philadelphia Phillies hooded sweatshirt to Tuesday's press conference. He also revealed that quarterback Jalen Hurts could play in Saturday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wore a Philadelphia Phillies hooded sweatshirt to Tuesday's press conference.

It's always fun to see players and coaches get behind other teams in their city. The Eagles are hoping to capture the same magic that the Phillies caught, winning nine of eleven National League Playoff games to go to the club's first World Series since 2009. The Phillies were a perfect 6-0 at Citizens Bank Park, after taking a 2-1 lead in the World Series, before the Houston Astros won three straight to bury the Phillies.

The Eagles are having a season to remember. Through 14 games in 2022, the Birds are 13-1. They play the Cowboys in Dallas on Saturday. Quarterback Jalen Hurts sustained a shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, but could play against the Cowboys on Christmas Eve.

In October, Sirianni wore a Phillies hat and a Mike Schmidt t-shirt to a presser.

Sirianni attended some Phillies playoff games, and even spoke to what makes Philadelphia a special sports town, back in October.

“What's so cool about Philly is it's such a great sports town that it matters here," Sirianni told reporters. "It was rockin in there. It was rockin from play one, and that sets the stage, that sets the tone. It just carried over from Game 3, Game 4 in Philly with the Phillies, the Flyers."

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_19646755_168388303_lowres
News

Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Rocks Phillies Hoodie at Press Conference

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19223616_168388303_lowres
News

Los Angeles Angels' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Brandon Drury

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19284487_168388303_lowres
News

Padres Have Received Calls on Ha-Seong Kim, Trent Grisham

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18554310_168388303_lowres (1)
News

MLB Hot Stove: Rays, Blue Jays Made Push to Sign Michael Brantley

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19146839_168388303_lowres
News

Kansas City Royals' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Jordan Lyles

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19287988_168388303_lowres
News

San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Matt Carpenter

By Jack Vita
Carlos Correa
News

Could Medical Concern Jeopardize Carlos Correa's $325 Million Contract?

By Jack Vita
USATSI_10930768_168388303_lowres
News

Braves' A.J. Minter Posts Farewell Tribute to Dansby Swanson on Instagram

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18718335_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Mallory Pugh Posts Wedding Photos with Husband Dansby Swanson on Instagram

By Jack Vita