Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Rocks Phillies Hoodie at Press Conference

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wore a Philadelphia Phillies hooded sweatshirt to Tuesday's press conference. He also revealed that quarterback Jalen Hurts could play in Saturday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wore a Philadelphia Phillies hooded sweatshirt to Tuesday's press conference.

It's always fun to see players and coaches get behind other teams in their city. The Eagles are hoping to capture the same magic that the Phillies caught, winning nine of eleven National League Playoff games to go to the club's first World Series since 2009. The Phillies were a perfect 6-0 at Citizens Bank Park, after taking a 2-1 lead in the World Series, before the Houston Astros won three straight to bury the Phillies.

The Eagles are having a season to remember. Through 14 games in 2022, the Birds are 13-1. They play the Cowboys in Dallas on Saturday. Quarterback Jalen Hurts sustained a shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, but could play against the Cowboys on Christmas Eve.

In October, Sirianni wore a Phillies hat and a Mike Schmidt t-shirt to a presser.

Sirianni attended some Phillies playoff games, and even spoke to what makes Philadelphia a special sports town, back in October.

“What's so cool about Philly is it's such a great sports town that it matters here," Sirianni told reporters. "It was rockin in there. It was rockin from play one, and that sets the stage, that sets the tone. It just carried over from Game 3, Game 4 in Philly with the Phillies, the Flyers."

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.