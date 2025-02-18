Elly De La Cruz Makes Subtle But Big Change Heading into 2025 Campaign
Heading into the 2025 season, Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz has made a subtle but important change as he looks to cut down on his strikeout rate and improve contact.
Per Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard:
De La Cruz has tweaked his stance. He stands up taller at the plate in more of an open stance, and there’s a smoother rhythm as he gets into his swing.
“It’s a little bit different of a set up this year,” new hitting coach Chris Valaika said. “The biggest thing we’re going to focus on with Elly is keeping him aggressive, but being more in control with his forward movement. Moving more through the middle of his body helps with his adjustability. It helps with his decision making.”
De La Cruz, 23, made his major league debut in 2023 and instantly took the league by storm because of his speed, power and athleticism. In 2024, it went a step further. He made the All-Star Game and blasted 25 homers while bringing in 76 runs.
He also stole an MLB-high 67 bases and posted a 5.2 WAR (per Baseball Reference). Unfortunately, De La Cruz also led all of baseball in strikeouts with 218. Though he improved his batting average to .259 in 2024, making more consistent contact is clearly a focus.
The Reds will need another big year from De La Cruz if they are to improve in 2025 as well. They finished in fourth place in the National League Central last season, but have big expectations this year because of De La Cruz and new manager Terry Francona, who came out of retirement this offseason.
Furthermore, the Reds acquired starting pitcher Brady Singer from the Kansas City Royals and will return youngsters Matt McLain and Christian Encarnacion-Strand from the injured list. Encarnacion-Strand missed most of last season while McLain was out the entire year.
