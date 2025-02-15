Elly De La Cruz Reveals Big Personal Goal For Cincinnati Reds 2025 Season
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz put together a very strong 2024 season. but he's already picked something new to improve upon for 2025.
Per MLB.com:
Valaika stresses making contact and reducing strikeouts. That is something De La Cruz is striving for.
“Absolutely, I want to cut down on [strikeouts]. I worked on it," he said. "I will keep working and getting [more] experience.”
De La Cruz, 23, made his major league debut in 2023 and instantly took the league by storm because of his speed, power and athleticism. In 2024, it went a step further. He made the All-Star Game and blasted 25 homers while bringing in 76 runs.
He also stole an MLB-high 67 bases and posted a 5.2 WAR (per Baseball Reference). Unfortunately, De La Cruz also led all of baseball in strikeouts with 218. Though he improved his batting average to .259 in 2024, making more consistent contact is clearly a focus.
The Reds will need another big year from De La Cruz if they are to improve in 2025 as well. They finished in fourth place in the National League Central last season, but have big expectations this year because of De La Cruz and new manager Terry Francona, who came out of retirement this offseason.
Furthermore, the Reds acquired starting pitcher Brady Singer from the Kansas City Royals and will return youngsters Matt McLain and Christian Encarnacion-Strand from the injured list. Encarnacion-Strand missed most of last season while McLain was out the entire year.
