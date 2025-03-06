Former Baltimore Orioles Star Adam Jones, Two Others, Earn Election to Team's Hall of Fame
Congratulations are in order for three prominent members of the Baltimore Orioles franchise, who learned they will be entering the Orioles Hall of Fame later this season.
From a team-issued press release:
The Orioles today announced that former center fielder ADAM JONES and former outfielder JOE ORSULAK have been elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame. Additionally, longtime broadcaster TOM DAVIS will be inducted as this year’s Herb Armstrong Award winner.
The three honorees will be recognized on Friday, August 8, at a luncheon at Oriole Park hosted by the Oriole Advocates, founders of the Orioles Hall of Fame. The on-field induction ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 9, prior to the 7:05 p.m. ET game against the Athletics. Information on purchasing tickets for the Oriole Advocates Hall of Fame luncheon will be announced soon. To purchase tickets for the induction ceremony and game, featuring an Adam Jones Hall of Fame Bobblehead giveaway for the first 20,000 fans....
The 39-year-old Jones broke in with the Seattle Mariners in 2006 before getting traded to the Orioles in 2008. He then spent 11 very productive years in Baltimore, becoming a five-time All-Star, a four-time Gold Glover and a Silver Slugger winner.
He hit .277 lifetime with 282 home runs and 945 RBI. He hit a career-high 33 homers in 2013 and had seven different seasons of 20 or more homers.
Jones ended his big-league career with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019 and then went to Japan, playing for Orix for 2020 and 2021.
Jones also made one of the best plays in World Baseball Classic history, helping Team USA win the 2017 version of the event.
Osulak, 62, spent 14 years in the big leagues, including five with Baltimore. He hit .281 with the Orioles with 35 homers and 31 stolen bases.
Davis has spent parts of three decades in the O's broadcast booth.
A five-time Maryland Sportscaster of the Year winner, Davis began his career with WBAL-TV and WCBM Radio before joining WQSR-FM as a sportscaster on the No. 1-rated “Rouse & Company” morning show. Additionally, he hosted pre-and post-game “O’s Extra” shows on MASN, and continues to produce and host “Wall to Wall Baseball” and “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” Davis was honored with the John F. Steadman Lifetime Achievement Award by the Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.
