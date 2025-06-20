Former Chicago Cubs Reliever Issues Statement on Social Media on Anniversary of Major Brawl
Former Chicago Cubs reliever Kyle Farnsworth is apparently still quite proud of the brawl he got into 22 years ago Thursday.
When @DKSportsbook posted an anniversary video of Farnsworth throwing punches at former Reds' pitcher Paul Wilson, he simply wrote "Never gets old!" with a muscle emoji on "X."
If you watch the clip, Wilson is trying to bunt. Farnsworth throws the ball up-and-in, but it doesn't hit Wilson. Evidently, Wilson is unhappy about having a ball thrown near him while he's trying to give himself up. It's unclear if Farnsworth threw at Wilson, was just trying to make it tougher to bunt, or just lost the grip, but he wasn't taking any grief from Wilson, that's for sure.
Now 49, Farnsworth spent 16 years in the big leagues with the Cubs, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates. An elite flamethrower, he went 43-66 lifetime with a 4.26 ERA. He had 57 saves, including 25 in 2011 for the Rays.
As for Wilson, he spent seven years in the big leagues with the Mets, Rays and Reds, going 40-58 with a 4.86 ERA. He won a career-high 11 games in 2004 and made 170 career starts.
The Farnsworth brawl is one of the more epic brawls we can remember, but it's maybe not quite as good as this one between Armando Benitez and all of the New York Yankees.
Now, that's certainly some old fashioned hardball.
Related MLB Stories
CRITICAL TONE: Team Hall of Famer Manny Ramirez criticized the Boston Red Sox for how they handled the situation with Rafael Devers. Here's what he had to say about it all. CLICK HERE:
PASSING A HOF: Salvador Perez, the backstop of the Kansas City Royals, just passed George Brett in team history. CLICK HERE:
MUST-WATCH: Shohei Ohtani returned to the mound on Monday night, and the viewership set records for MLB.tv. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.