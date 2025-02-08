Former Chicago White Sox Slugger Reportedly Drew Interest From Orioles This Winter
Former Chicago White Sox slugger Gavin Sheets reportedly drew interest this winter from the Baltimore Orioles.
Per MASN on Saturday:
Sheets remains unsigned. I heard that the Orioles were interested at one point, though I’m not sure how another left-handed hitting first baseman/corner outfielder would fit on the roster. But they apparently talked.
Sheets, 28, is a former second-round pick of the White Sox out of Wake Forest. He made his major league debut in 2021 and stayed with Chicago through 2024. He was non-tendered at the outset of the offseason.
Armed with solid power, Sheets has hit 46 homers in nearly 1,300 major league at-bats. He is one hit shy of 300 for his career as well. Like the rest of the White Sox, he's coming off a down year, hitting just .233 with 10 homers and 45 RBI.
Given his age and potential to pop some home runs, he could make for an interesting flier for someone in spring training. He can play first base or the outfield and can serve as a late-game pinch-hitting threat.
Obviously, the Orioles have elected to go another direction at this point, feeling they are set for now. They are coming off a season that saw them finish second in the American League East and advance to the playoffs before losing to the Kansas City Royals in the wild card round.
As for the White Sox, they are unsure who will occupy first base at the moment, but we did hear that former prospect Oscar Colas will get some reps there in spring training.
