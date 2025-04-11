Former Cleveland Guardians' 10-Game Winner Signs Deal with Indy Ball Team
Former Cleveland Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac is working to resurrect his career, signing a deal with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League.
PLAYER SIGNING!
Six-year @MLB veteran ZachPlesac has joined the Flock! The right-hander spent five seasons with the @CleGuardians and pitched with the @Angels in 2024, combining to make 87 appearances (86 starts).
Plesac, 30, made his major league debut in 2019 and promptly became a solid member of the Guardians rotation. He started 21 games that season, registering a 3.81 ERA. He also went 4-2 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season with a 2.28.
His struggles began the following year. While he won 10 games in 2021, he was hit around more often, getting dinged for a 4.67 ERA. He went just 3-12 the following year and was 1-1 with a 7.59 for Cleveland. The Angels gave him a try in 2024, but he was 1-1 with an 8.25. Never much of a swing-and-miss guy, Plesac has just 364 strikeouts in 478.2 innings.
The Ducks are the most well-known independent ball team around and have given several players additional chances in their careers. Daniel Murphy and Jackie Bradley Jr. are just some recent players to take a chance with the Ducks.
Plesac is the nephew of former big-leaguer Dan Plesac, who is now a host on MLB Network. A three-time All-Star, he played with the Milwaukee Brewers, Toronto Blue Jays, Pittsburgh Pirates, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies.
He won 65 games in his career and also had 158 saves.
