Former Cleveland Guardians' 10-Game Winner Signs Deal with Indy Ball Team

Zach Plesac, who won 10 games for Cleveland in 2021, has moved onto the Long Island Ducks in hopes of resurrecting his career.

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac (34) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale on March 13, 2023.
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac (34) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale on March 13, 2023. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Former Cleveland Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac is working to resurrect his career, signing a deal with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League.

Six-year @MLB veteran ZachPlesac has joined the Flock! The right-hander spent five seasons with the @CleGuardians and pitched with the @Angels in 2024, combining to make 87 appearances (86 starts).

Plesac, 30, made his major league debut in 2019 and promptly became a solid member of the Guardians rotation. He started 21 games that season, registering a 3.81 ERA. He also went 4-2 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season with a 2.28.

His struggles began the following year. While he won 10 games in 2021, he was hit around more often, getting dinged for a 4.67 ERA. He went just 3-12 the following year and was 1-1 with a 7.59 for Cleveland. The Angels gave him a try in 2024, but he was 1-1 with an 8.25. Never much of a swing-and-miss guy, Plesac has just 364 strikeouts in 478.2 innings.

The Ducks are the most well-known independent ball team around and have given several players additional chances in their careers. Daniel Murphy and Jackie Bradley Jr. are just some recent players to take a chance with the Ducks.

Plesac is the nephew of former big-leaguer Dan Plesac, who is now a host on MLB Network. A three-time All-Star, he played with the Milwaukee Brewers, Toronto Blue Jays, Pittsburgh Pirates, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies.

He won 65 games in his career and also had 158 saves.

