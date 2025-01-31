Former Colorado Rockies All-Star Re-Ups with Division Rival
The San Diego Padres announced on Thursday that they have re-signed veteran catcher Elias Diaz. It's a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2026.
The Padres did not announce the terms of the deal but MLBTradeRumors reports it's a $1.5 million guaranteed deal for 2025. There's a $2 million buyout which means Diaz is guaranteed at least $3.5 million in total.
A 34-year-old native of Venezuela, Diaz is a 10-year veteran. He's played with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Colorado Rockies and Padres. Lifetime, he's a .251 hitter with 62 homers and 297 RBI.
In parts of five seasons with the Rockies, he hit .253 with 48 of those home runs. He earned an All-Star Game selection in 2023 and was named MVP of the Midsummer Classic, which was held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
With the Padres, Diaz figures to see some decent playing time. Luis Campusano and Brett Sullivan are the other catchers on the 40-man roster, but given the nature of Diaz's contract, his spot seems to be assured.
The Rockies also have three catchers on the 40-man heading into 2025: Hunter Goodman, Drew Romo and Jacob Stallings. Colorado is coming off a season which saw them finish with the worst record in the National League (61-101).
Unfortunately, things don't figure to be much better in 2025. Not only are the Rockies continuing to go through a rebuild, but they play in arguably the toughest division in baseball. The Dodgers won the World Series in 2024 while the Padres made the playoffs. The Diamondbacks have added Corbin Burnes this offseason and the Giants brought in Willy Adames.
