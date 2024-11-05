Former Los Angeles Dodgers MVP Up For Baseball Hall of Fame This Year
This January, we are certain to find out that former Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki is headed to the Baseball Hall of Fame in the summer of 2025. Ichiro will get in on the first ballot, an amazing accomplishment for an amazing player.
While getting in via votes from the baseball writer's is one path to Cooperstown, there is another for players who stopped playing long ago: The Classic Era Committee:
On Monday, we learned that there are eight former baseball personnel up for induction through that portal, including former Los Angeles Dodgers star Steve Garvey.
In addition to Garvey, the other nominees are: Dick Allen, Tommy John, Ken Boyer, Vic Harris, John Donaldson, Dave Parker and Luis Tiant.
The following from the Hall of Fame further explains how the Classic Era Committee works:
Any candidate who receives votes on 75 percent of the ballots cast by the committee will earn election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and will be inducted in Cooperstown on July 27, 2025, along with any electees who emerge from the 2025 Baseball Writers’ Association of America election, to be announced on Jan. 21, 2025.
The Classic Baseball Era Committee is one of three groups eligible for consideration as part of the Era Committee process, which provides an avenue for Hall of Fame consideration to managers, umpires and executives, as well as players retired for more than 15 seasons.
Garvey played 19 years in the major leagues, all with the Dodgers or Padres. He spent 14 years in LA and five in San Diego at the end of his career. Lifetime, he was a .294 hitter who belted 272 homers and registered 2,599 hits.
He was a 10-time All-Star, a four-time Gold Glover, a 2-time NLCS MVP and the MVP in 1974 with the Dodgers. He won the 1981 World Series with Los Angeles as well.
If he gets in, it will continue a banner year for the organization. Los Angeles just won the World Series again by beating the Yankees in five games.
In addition to Garvey, John is also a former Dodger, having spent six years there. With Los Angeles, he won 87 games. He made the All-Star Game with LA in 1978. He also has the popular "Tommy John surgery" named after him.
The results of the Classic Baseball Committee are announced on Dec. 8.
