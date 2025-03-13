Former New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays Reliever Lands Curious New Deal in St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals announced they agreed to a one-year deal with veteran reliever Phil Maton on Thursday.
It's a somewhat a curious move, considering that the Cardinals have given indications that they are rebuilding, not necessarily looking to win. For instance, they let Paul Goldschmidt go in free agency while also letting Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn leave. They also spent most of the winter trying to trade Nolan Arenado (and his salary) and there were even rumors of them trading Sonny Gray (and his salary).
Either way, it's a move that is going to make Cardinals fans feel better, considering it will make the bullpen deeper in front of Ryan Helsley.
Now 31, Maton is an eight-year veteran of the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets.
He's 19-15 in his career with a 4.16 ERA, and he appeared in 71 games last season between the Rays and Mets. He helped the Mets get to the NLCS, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games, and he won the World Series in 2022 with the Astros.
Normally dependable, Maton has appeared in at least 65 games in each of the last four seasons, and he also made 23 appearances in the 60-game COVID season.
The Cardinals finished tied for second in the National League Central last year, but evidently are looking to get younger and cheaper so they can start a new era under front office leader Chaim Bloom.
