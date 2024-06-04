Former Popular Mariners' Catcher Provides Big Moment For Mets on Monday
The New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals on Monday night, 8-7.
It's been a tough year for the Mets, who are now 25-35 on the season. Washington fell to 27-32 with the loss.
Admittedly, we don't care about the result of the game: What we care about is the play of former popular Seattle Mariners' catcher Luis Torrens!
After just being traded to the Mets from the New York Yankees, Torrens 1-for-4 with a crucial two-RBI double, helping the Mets to the victory.
The 28-year-old Torrens is now 1-for-6 in the big leagues this year. He spent parts of four seasons in the majors with the Mariners after being acquired from the San Diego Padres in 2020, earning quite the fanbase along the way. He hit 15 homers back in the 2021 season that saw the M's fall just shy of the playoffs, and then was still part of the group in 2022 that helped break the playoff drought.
In that 2022 season, he provided some iconic moments, hitting a walk-off single in the 13th inning of a 0-0 game against the New York Yankees, and he also was the team's winning pitcher in a late-season matchup against the Detroit Tigers as the team saved its pitching staff for the playoffs.
Lifetime, he's a .226 hitter with 19 homers and 81 RBI.
As for the Mariners themselves, they'll be back in action on Tuesday night when they take on the Oakland Athletics at 6:40 p.m. PT.
George Kirby will be on the mound.
