For Mariners' John Stanton, It's a Game of Show, Not Tell
Speaking to The Seattle Times in an interview that was released on Monday, Seattle Mariners' managing partner John Stanton said all the right things with regards to how he views the organization and its chances to win.
However, this is a game of show, and not tell.
Stanton said he expects this Mariners team, which is 34-27 entering play on Tuesday, to win the American League West. He also said that the organization has the resources necessary to do what it takes to add pieces at the trade deadline to make that a reality, even despite financial losses from the team's television situation.
"We've got the resources to be able to do the things we need to do to put a good team on the field."
The Mariners haven't won the American League West since 2001, and with the Rangers and Astros struggling with injury woes, this is the M's best chance to break that drought. Hopefully, Stanton is being truthful when he says that the organization will do what it needs to in order to add to this core, but it remains to be seen.
The Mariners could use another reliever; Will Stanton and his partners extend the $8 million or so necessary to acquire Kenley Jansen from the Boston Red Sox at the deadline? How about the approximately $3 million that would be owed to Sox' reliever Chris Martin? Those are just examples, but they both would represent nice supplemental pickups to help bridge the gap to Andres Munoz.
The Mariners also clearly need offense. Ranking near the bottom of most offensive metrics this season, will Stanton and Co. extend themselves to the $10 million or so it would take to get Pete Alonso from the New York Mets? This is not all just about Stanton and we have to wonder if Jerry Dipoto and Justin Hollander would give up the prospect package to acquire a guy like Alonso too.
That duo has always valued guys under team control as it has made prospect trades more palatable, so will Stanton spend the $60 million or so to bring in Luis Robert from the White Sox, who has 3.5 more years on his contract?
It all remains to be seen. Stanton said the right things, but now it's time to back it up.
