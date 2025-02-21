Former Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers Slugger Finds New Home
Former Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Rowdy Tellez has found a new home, at least for now.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Tellez has signed a minor-league deal with the Seattle Mariners.
Still just 29 years old, Tellez would seem to have a real opportunity to make a Mariners roster that is lacking in the power department. He's hit 105 homers over seven major league seasons, including a career-high 35 for Milwaukee in 2022.
Seattle's lineup will be carried by Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez, but Tellez could fit in at first base with Luke Raley and Donovan Solano, and could also see time at designated hitter if he's able to stick on the roster.
Tellez has five seasons of double-digit home runs in his career and has broken the 20-homer plateau twice. He's a lifetime .234 hitter with a .303 on-base percentage.
The Mariners are coming off a season in which they finished 85-77 and missed the playoffs by one game.
Tellez was drafted by the Blue Jays in the 30th round of the 2013 draft. He was traded from Toronto to Milwaukee back in 2021 in the deal that sent Bowden Francis to Toronto.
Francis figures to be a key cog in the Blue Jays rotation this season, pairing with Max Scherzer, Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt.
The Blue Jays went 74-88 last season and finished last in the American League East.
They'll open Grapefruit League play this weekend. The Brewers will open up Cactus League play as well.
Related MLB Stories
WRIGHT SIDELINED: Kyle Wright, already working back from a serious shoulder injury, has suffered a hamstring setback with the Kansas City Royals, likely taking him out of the mix for the Opening Day rotation. CLICK HERE:
OHTANI UPDATE: According to manager Dave Roberts, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is going to stick in the leadoff spot this season. CLICK HERE:
JOE KELLY FUTURE: Joe Kelly, who has won three World Series titles, might be ready to hang 'em up because of lingering shoulder issues. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.