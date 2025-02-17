Giancarlo Stanton Reveals He's Battling a "High Level of Pain" That Could Cause Him to Miss Opening Day
We heard on Sunday that New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is battling dueling elbow injuries this spring.
Now, we know that his availability for Opening Day might be in question as a result.
Per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com:
Giancarlo Stanton said he is dealing with a “very high” level of pain in both elbows. He has not swung a bat for 3-4 weeks, and is unsure if he can be ready for Opening Day.
The 35-year-old Stanton is a 15-year veteran of the Miami Marlins and Yankees, spending eight years on South Beach and seven with New York. A lifetime .257 hitter, Stanton is one of the most prodigious power hitters in all of baseball, popping 429 blasts in his career. That makes him the current leader in that category among active players.
Stanton led the National League in home runs (37) back in 2014 and led all of baseball (59) back in 2017. He won the National League MVP that year and is a five-time All-Star. He's also a major reason why the Yankees advanced to the World Series in 2024, putting up a monstrous postseason that saw him hit seven home runs, including four in the ALCS alone. The Yankees lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.
Stanton and the Yankees will work to get back to the World Series this year, despite the loss of MVP candidate Juan Soto, who signed a 15-year contract with the New York Mets. They've brought in Cody Bellinger, Max Fried, Devin Williams and Paul Goldschmidt.
Related MLB Stories
DECISION TIME: Terry Francona of the Reds revealed his plan for former top prospect Matt McLain, who is coming back from injury. CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC HURLERS: Jacob deGrom, Chris Sale and Shane Bieber have each won Cy Young Awards in their careers. But they also have this in common. CLICK HERE:
TOP CANADIAN: Josh Naylor of the Diamondbacks was listed as the most influential Canadian in all of baseball by the Canadian Baseball Network. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.