Here's the Latest on Yankees Manager Aaron Boone and His Contract Situation
The New York Yankees will take the field on Wednesday night in Game 5 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Despite a convincing 11-4 win on Tuesday, the Yankees still trail in the best-of-seven series 3-1. If New York is able to come back and win the series, they'll be the first team in history to come back from 3-0 down in the Fall Classic.
While the present is certainly the most important thing for New York, the future did become a little clearer on Wednesday afternoon.
Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post with regards to manager Aaron Boone's contract status:
The Yankees hold an option on Aaron Boone for 2025, and word is they are expected to at least pick that up.
That should come as no surprise since he took the Yankees to their first World Series in 15 years.
Yes, that should come as no surprise. Boone led the Yankees to a 94-68 record this season and has gone 603-429 in his seven seasons with the Yankees. He's made the playoffs in six of his seven seasons, though that is seen by some as a disappointment since he hasn't won the World Series yet.
Boone's work with New York has been admirable considering he's dealt with injuries to Giancarlo Stanton for several years and has been dealt an underwhelming pitching staff for years as well. However, with recent investments in Carlos Rodon and Aaron Judge, the future looks increasingly bright for New York.
It will look even brighter if they retain Juan Soto in free agency this offseason.
First pitch on Wednesday is set for 8:08 p.m. ET.
