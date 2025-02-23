Houston Astros Newcomer and Former Top Prospect Dealing with "Significant" Injury
Outfielder Taylor Trammell, who joined the Houston Astros this winter, is dealing with a fairly significant calf injury, according to manager Joe Espada.
Brian McTaggart of MLB.com had that information on social media.
This is a tough blow for Trammell, who is angling for a starting outfield job this season. And after the Astros dealt Kyle Tucker to the Cubs, the opportunity is certainly there.
Trammell had an interesting season in 2024, spending limited time with both the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees at the major-league level. As a result, he was guaranteed a World Series ring regardless of who won the title last year.
Trammell, a former top prospect in the sport, was acquired by the Mariners in the COVID 2020 season in the same deal that brought Ty France and Andres Munoz over from the San Diego Padres. He spent parts of three seasons (2021-2023) with the Mariners, hitting just .168 with 15 home runs.
In his 10-game MLB stint last year with the Dodgers and Yankees, he hit .143, going 1-for-7. He hit .256 for the Yankees Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre over 106 games.
He started out his professional career with the Cincinnati Reds before heading into the Padres system.
The Astros are coming off a season that saw them win the American League West before getting bounced in the wild card round of the playoffs by the Detroit Tigers. This offseason, they've dealt away Tucker and seen Alex Bregman and Justin Verlander leave in free agency.
They've added Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes.
