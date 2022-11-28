How Will Chicago White Sox Replace Jose Abreu?

Cornerstone first baseman Jose Abreu will not be returning to the Chicago White Sox in 2023, as the nine-year veteran has signed a three-year contract with the Houston Astros.

How will the White Sox replace one of their best players, and the face of their franchise for the last nine seasons?

First, Andrew Vaughn will likely return to his natural position and play first base once again. Vaughn, 24, slashed .271/.321/.750 in 2022. As he continues to ripen with age and seasoning, Vaughn might also improve at the plate, as he no longer will have to worry about playing out of position in the outfield in 2023.

With Vaughn sliding over to first base, and A.J. Pollock hitting free agency, the White Sox have two open corner outfield positions, assuming Eloy Jimenez is the club's regular designated hitter.

There are a number of intriguing free agent outfielders, including Cody Bellinger, Brandon Nimmo, Michael Brantley, Joey Gallo and Andrew Benintendi.

The White Sox should pursue Benintendi. He's a strong defensive player that would help improve the fielding of a team that has struggled in the field over the last two seasons.

Benintendi batted .304 and got on base at a .373 clip in 2022. He has a career slash line of .279/.351/.782. The Sox could use a leadoff hitter like him to set the table at the top of their lineup.

Bellinger will likely be seeking a short-term deal, in hopes of increasing his value and testing the free agent market again in a year or two. The White Sox play in one of the most-hitter friendly parks in baseball, and could be a nice landing spot for Bellinger. He is also an elite defensive outfielder.

If the Sox are unable to acquire Bellinger, who will be hotly pursued, the club should target Joey Gallo.

Gallo, like Bellinger, will also likely be seeking a short contract. Gallo's career took a sharp turn for the worse after he was traded to the New York Yankees midway through 2021.

The White Sox finished 22nd in home runs in 2022 and could use some more power in their lineup.

Hungry to prove himself, Gallo could benefit from a change of scenery, and at the very least, add some pop to the Sox' lineup. Gallo clubbed 38 homers in 2021 and theoretically would make good use of Guaranteed Rate Field's hitter-friendly dimensions. He is also a strong defensive player.

The White Sox might not be targeting the same players that I would target, but expect them to replace Abreu by acquiring a pair of outfielders and a second baseman this winter.

