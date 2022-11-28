Skip to main content
White Sox' Andrew Vaughn Primed to Fill Jose Abreu's Shoes at First Base

White Sox' Andrew Vaughn Primed to Fill Jose Abreu's Shoes at First Base

With nine-year veteran Jose Abreu leaving Chicago to sign a three-year contract with the Houston Astros, the Chicago White Sox will start 2023 with a new first baseman for the first time since 2013. Andrew Vaughn will likely return to his natural position of first base in Abreu's place.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With nine-year veteran Jose Abreu leaving Chicago to sign a three-year contract with the Houston Astros, the Chicago White Sox will start 2023 with a new first baseman for the first time since 2013. Andrew Vaughn will likely return to his natural position of first base in Abreu's place.

With nine-year veteran Jose Abreu leaving Chicago to sign a three-year contract with the Houston Astros, the Chicago White Sox will start 2023 with a new first baseman for the first time since 2013. Abreu had manned the position for the club since 2014.

Unless the White Sox plan to sign a free agent first baseman, Andrew Vaughn will likely return to his natural position of first base in 2023.

Vaughn played first base throughout his time at University of California-Berkeley and throughout his time in the minors. Since making his big league debut in 2022, Vaughn has primarily played corner outfield, logging just 38 games over his first two seasons at first base.

As a natural infielder, Vaughn has not been particularly strong defensively in the outfield. Though the White Sox will miss Abreu's bat, the club could improve defensively simply by moving Vaughn out of the outfield and adding a natural outfielder in his place.

The loss of Abreu, who won the 2020 American League MVP Award, will be a significant hit to the White Sox' offense.

Vaughn has impressed at the plate, however. In 2022, he slashed .271/.321/.750 with 17 home runs and 76 RBI over 134 games. As he continue to hit his peak, Vaughn could take another jump in 2023, when he no longer has to worry about playing the outfield.

With Abreu out, Vaughn will likely be the guy at first base come Opening Day in March.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_19072319_168388303_lowres
News

White Sox' Andrew Vaughn Primed to Fill Jose Abreu's Shoes at First Base

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19084135_168388303_lowres
News

Chicago White Sox Need to Find New Identity Without Jose Abreu

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19044668_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Astros Upgrade at First Base, Add Free Agent Jose Abreu

By Jack Vita
Untitled
News

Blue Jays', Braves' Great Fred McGriff Belongs in Baseball's Hall of Fame

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19314398_168388303_lowres
News

Justin Verlander to Dodgers? Los Angeles Meets with Free Agent Monday

By Jack Vita
USATSI_13477823
News

Julio Teheran’s Minor League Deal With Padres Could Lead To Major Payday

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19201520_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Mariners' Cal Raleigh Raises 12 Flag at Seahawks, Raiders Game

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19283031_168388303_lowres
News

MLB Hot Stove: Who Should San Diego Padres Replace Mike Clevinger With?

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19125938_168388303_lowres
News

Former Reds OF Aristides Aquino Leaving MLB, Signs with Japanese Club for 2023

By Jack Vita