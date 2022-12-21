Skip to main content

Is Jorge Mateo on the Move? Baltimore Orioles Receiving Trade Offers

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal is reporting that the Baltimore Orioles have received a number of inquiries from teams interested in trading for shortstop Jorge Mateo.
Now that all four All-Star shortstops that hit the free agent market this winter — Dansby Swanson, Carlos Correa, Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts — have all agreed to lucrative contracts with teams, clubs that missed out on the quartet of stars are exploring alternative options to fill the position.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal is reporting that the Baltimore Orioles have received a number of inquiries on the availability of shortstop Jorge Mateo.

Mateo, 27, is under club control through 2025, and coming off a season in which he received a Fielding Bible Award at shortstop and led the American League in stolen bases.

The Orioles claimed Mateo off waivers in August 2021. After the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers lost their shortstops via free agency, perhaps Mateo could be a viable option, if the Orioles are open to trading him.

The Orioles are coming off their first winning season since 2016 and appear to be a club entering a competitive window.

The Orioles have three middle-infield prospects currently in Triple-A in Joey Ortiz, Jordan Westburg and Connor Norby, so perhaps the O's would be open to dealing Mateo to make space for their promising young players to get playing time at the Major League level in 2023.

