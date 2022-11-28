Skip to main content
Is Tim Anderson Ready to Lead Chicago White Sox After Jose Abreu Departure?

With Jose Abreu leaving the Chicago White Sox to sign a three-year contract with the Houston Astros, the club will need to need to rely on veterans like Tim Anderson to establish a new culture under rookie manager Pedro Grifol.
With Jose Abreu leaving the south side of Chicago and signing a three-year deal with the Houston Astros, the Chicago White Sox will need to establish a new clubhouse identity under rookie manager Pedro Grifol.

Abreu had been a face of the franchise and a key clubhouse leader for the last nine years.

With Abreu gone, the White Sox will need someone else to emerge as a clubhouse leader.

Shortstop Tim Anderson is now the White Sox' longest-tenured player on their roster.

Anderson is coming off an injury-riddled 2022 season, where he played just 79 games. The shortstop is a two-time American League All-Star and has become a fan favorite on the south side. Anderson has been the club's most marketable player for the past handful of years. But now, at 29, is Anderson ready to take Abreu's place as the club's veteran leader?

As the club's longest-tenured player, he will certainly be given the chance in 2023.

