Chicago White Sox Need to Find New Identity Without Jose Abreu

It's the dawning of a new era on the south side of Chicago.

Nine-year veteran first baseman and clubhouse leader Jose Abreu will not return to the Chicago White Sox. According to USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale, Abreu is finalizing a three-year contract with the Houston Astros.

For the last decade, Abreu had been a staple of the Chicago White Sox. With a number of Cuban and other Latin players in the Sox' dugout, Abreu established himself as a veteran leader. He had, for lack of a better term, become a face of the franchise, if not, the face of the franchise.

The Jose Abreu era is over. The Tony La Russa era is over. New manager Pedro Grifol will be taking over a clubhouse in search of its soul, coming off a very disappointing 2022 season.

Unless the Sox add another first baseman this winter, 24-year-old Andrew Vaughn will likely return to his natural position of first base. Vaughn excelled in 2022, slashing .271/.321/.750. He might be able to replicate Abreu's offensive output, but the Sox will need to find a new source of leadership in their clubhouse.

