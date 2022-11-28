Skip to main content
OPINION: Chicago White Sox Need to Find New Identity Without Jose Abreu

OPINION: Chicago White Sox Need to Find New Identity Without Jose Abreu

First baseman Jose Abreu is finalizing a three-year contract with the Houston Astros. His departure from the south side of Chicago means that the Chicago White Sox will need to find a new identity under rookie manager Pedro Grifol in 2022, Jack Vita writes.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

First baseman Jose Abreu is finalizing a three-year contract with the Houston Astros. His departure from the south side of Chicago means that the Chicago White Sox will need to find a new identity under rookie manager Pedro Grifol in 2022, Jack Vita writes.

It's the dawning of a new era on the south side of Chicago.

Nine-year veteran first baseman and clubhouse leader Jose Abreu will not return to the Chicago White Sox. According to USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale, Abreu is finalizing a three-year contract with the Houston Astros.

For the last decade, Abreu had been a staple of the Chicago White Sox. With a number of Cuban and other Latin players in the Sox' dugout, Abreu established himself as a veteran leader. He had, for lack of a better term, become a face of the franchise, if not, the face of the franchise.

The Jose Abreu era is over. The Tony La Russa era is over. New manager Pedro Grifol will be taking over a clubhouse in search of its soul, coming off a very disappointing 2022 season.

Unless the Sox add another first baseman this winter, 24-year-old Andrew Vaughn will likely return to his natural position of first base. Vaughn excelled in 2022, slashing .271/.321/.750. He might be able to replicate Abreu's offensive output, but the Sox will need to find a new source of leadership in their clubhouse.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_19084135_168388303_lowres
News

Chicago White Sox Need to Find New Identity Without Jose Abreu

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19044668_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Astros Upgrade at First Base, Add Free Agent Jose Abreu

By Jack Vita
Untitled
News

Blue Jays', Braves' Great Fred McGriff Belongs in Baseball's Hall of Fame

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19314398_168388303_lowres
News

Justin Verlander to Dodgers? Los Angeles Meets with Free Agent Monday

By Jack Vita
USATSI_13477823
News

Julio Teheran’s Minor League Deal With Padres Could Lead To Major Payday

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19201520_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Mariners' Cal Raleigh Raises 12 Flag at Seahawks, Raiders Game

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19283031_168388303_lowres
News

MLB Hot Stove: Who Should San Diego Padres Replace Mike Clevinger With?

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19125938_168388303_lowres
News

Former Reds OF Aristides Aquino Leaving MLB, Signs with Japanese Club for 2023

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19216765_168388303_lowres
News

White Sox Solidify Pitching Rotation; Sign Ex-Padre, Guardian Mike Clevinger

By Jack Vita