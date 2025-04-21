Jarred Kelenic Apologizes to Atlanta Braves Manager For Viral Baserunning Error
Atlanta Braves outfielder Jarred Kelenic took it upon himself to apologize to manager Brian Snitker on Sunday for a costly baserunning mistake he made on Saturday night.
That's according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com:
Kelenic took it upon himself to go in Snitker’s office to apologize for pimping last night’s single. He was not called into the office.
On Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, Kelenic hit what he thought was a home run to right field. Instead of running hard out of the box, he stared at his shot. The ball didn't go out and he was thrown out at second base.
You can see the play here.
It was 3-3 in the sixth inning when the play happened, but the Braves fortunately went onto win 4-3. The play became the talk of the baseball weekend after Ronald Acuna Jr. weighed in on social media, saying that he would have been taken out of the game for a similar mistake (which he was earlier in his career).
Kelenic, 25, is hitting just .180 this season with two homers and two RBIs. Acquired from the Seattle Mariners before the 2024 season, he's a lifetime .211 hitter across parts of five seasons. A former top prospect, he was selected No. 6 overall in the 2018 draft by the New York Mets.
The Mets traded him to Seattle in the deal that sent Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano to New York.
At 8-13, the Braves will open a new series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at 7:15 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
NO PHONES, PLEASE: Jazz Chisholm Jr. was suspended for a game for violation of the league's social media policy. CLICK HERE:
NO MONEY TALK YET: According to a report, the Cubs and Kyle Tucker are not talking about a contract extension yet. CLICK HERE:
LANDLORDS vs. TENANTS: It was always going to seem weird watching the Tampa Bay Rays play outdoors during the 2025 season, but it's especially odd seeing them play the New York Yankees in THEIR home at Steinbrenner Field. We all need to be grateful this was an option. Here is Tom Brew's column. CLICK HERE