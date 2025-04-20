Former Seattle Mariners Outfielder Goes Viral For Baserunning Mistake on Saturday
Former Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic is in the news for all the wrong reasons on Sunday after his baserunning gaffe from Saturday night when viral.
Kelenic, now a member of the Atlanta Braves, hit a ball to deep right field against the Minnesota Twins. Assuming the ball was a homer, Kelenic broke out into a home run trot before turning on the jets and getting thrown out at second base.
Making matters worse is that the gaffe happened in a 3-3 game in the sixth inning. Fortunately, the Braves won the game 4-3 or the fallout would have been worse.
Kelenic, 25, is out to a dreadful start this year in Atlanta. He's hitting just .170 with two homers and two RBIs. A five-year veteran, he was drafted by the New York Mets and traded to the Mariners before the 2019 season in the deal that sent Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to New York.
Kelenic's best year with the Mariners came in 2023 when he hit .253 with 11 homers and 49 RBIs. The Mariners traded him to the Braves before the 2024 season in the deal that also sent Marco Gonzales and Evan White to Atlanta. The Mariners acquired two minor league pitchers in that trade. Neither has appeared in a game for them yet.
Seattle will be back in action on Sunday when they finish out a series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto. First pitch is set for 10:37 a.m. ET. The Braves will finish out their series with the Twins in Atlanta as well.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he discusses the series win over the Reds and the M's key trait and characteristic. Furthermore, he dives deeper into Dan Wilson's managerial mistake on Thursday and talks about his fear with Luis Castillo. Also, Ty Dane Gonzalez from "Locked on Mariners" joins the show before the M's get to Toronto. CLICK HERE:
HOW IS CAL PERCEIVED? ESPN MLB Insier Buster Olney joins us the "Refuse to Lose" podcast to talk about Cal Raleigh's importance to the M's and how he's perceived around the league. CLICK HERE:
SAUCEDO TAKES SHOTS AT OKC: Playing in Oklahoma City as a member of the Rainiers, Tayler Saucedo took the opportunity to lament that the Seattle SuperSonics now reside there. Here's what he had to say. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.