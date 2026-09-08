Jeff Passan Discusses MLB Expansion, Which City Holds 'Most Compelling Case'

Major League Baseball is preparing for what could be a very long work stoppage this offseason. A lockout appears all but imminent. However, there are other things that are also being discussed, such as expansion.

As of right now, MLB has 30 teams, but it could look to add two more teams in the coming years, and there are several cities that could be candidates to gain a team in the near future. ESPN insider Jeff Passan shares several cities that have a strong case to be a part of MLB expansion soon, and the city that has the best case as of now.

"The city with the most compelling case for MLB expansion right now: Salt Lake City," Passan posted on X. It's got an owner. It's got a public-private partnership to fund a stadium. And it's got a site that's already being developed. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox talked with us about how far ahead SLC is."

The city with the most compelling case for MLB expansion right now: Salt Lake City. It's got an owner. It's got a public-private partnership to fund a stadium. And it's got a site that's already being developed. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox talked with us about how far ahead SLC is. pic.twitter.com/eXvGXTFGlx — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 8, 2026

Salt Lake City could be next city for MLB expansion

Aug 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The MLB logo on the field hat of a Cincinnati Reds player is seen resting on the dugout railing during the game against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Salt Lake City already has the Bees, the Triple-A team for the Los Angeles Angels, so there is already a ballpark waiting for a team that could be added in the short-term. They already have the Utah Jazz of the NBA and the Utah Mammoth of the NHL, so adding one more team could be feasible for them, and a new stadium could be built in time.

"We've already done the thing that is the hardest part to do," Governor Spencer Cox said. "You look at the A's moving to Las Vegas, the last thing that got done and the thing that almost killed that deal was they couldn't get a stadium done. We already did this. We did it a couple of years ago. We're so far ahead of this. The Miller Group is designing the actual stadium right now."

Clearly, Salt Lake City is quite far ahead of the game, so there is a strong case for baseball to happen there in the near future. Other cities that are candidates to gain a team are Raleigh, Portland, Nashville, Orlando and Montreal.

Montreal would be relatively easy with Olympic Stadium still standing and the Expos having played there before leaving to become the Washington Nationals. But right now, it appears that Salt Lake City has the inside track and could soon have a team.

The process will be interesting to follow, and it remains to be seen what other cities will gain a team.