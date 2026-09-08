Cubs vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 8

The Milwaukee Brewers took another step towards locking up the NL Central division on Monday, taking Game 1 of their series with the Chicago Cubs, 4-3.

These teams have played five times in the last 10 days, and they’ll continue this series with Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski (1.97 ERA) looking to bounce back from a rough outing against the Cubbies his last time out.

Chicago tagged the NL Cy Young favorite for five runs in four innings, but David Peterson (tonight’s starter for Chicago) was rocked for six runs in that game, which ended with a 9-5 Milwaukee win.

Chicago has fallen out of the top wild card spot in the NL with Monday’s loss, and it’s now eight games back of the Brewers in the division.

Can it turn things around as a sizable underdog on Tuesday?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction as these two potential playoff teams battle for the sixth time since Aug. 31.

Cubs vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs +1.5 (-122)

Brewers -1.5 (+101)

Moneyline

Cubs: +179

Brewers: -219

Total

7.5 (Over +100/Under -120)

Cubs vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Chicago: David Peterson (7-8, 5.39 ERA)

Milwaukee: Jacob Misiorowski (14-5, 1.97 ERA)

Cubs vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 8

Time: 7:40 p.m. EST

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, Brewers.TV

Cubs record: 81-64

Brewers record: 89-56

Cubs vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jacob Misiorowski UNDER 8.5 Strikeouts (-149)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m actually fading Misiorowski in the strikeout department:

It’s very rare that I’d even consider fading Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski, but I think his strikeout prop is a little inflated on Tuesday night against the Chicago Cubs.

The NL Cy Young favorite has 227 strikeouts in 155 innings of work this season, but he was limited to just four innings and five K’s in his start against Chicago earlier this month. The Cubbies are one of the best offenses in MLB, ranking No. 1 in wRC+, No. 1 in runs scored, No. 1 in OPS and No. 6 in batting average in 2026.

They’ve also finished with less than nine K’s in both of their games against Misiorowski, even though the Brewers ace ranks in the 100th percentile in strikeout percentage and the 99th percentile in whiff percentage.

This season, Misiorowski has fallen short of nine K’s 13 times in 26 starts, including four starts in a row with six or fewer K’s. I’ll fade him against a Cubs team that averages just 8.43 strikeouts per game in the 2026 season.

Cubs vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

The Cubs and Brewers split a four-game set earlier this month, and Chicago actually tagged Misiorowski for five runs in four innings, but went on to lose the game 9-5.

Milwaukee is 18-8 in Misiorowski’s starts this season, and it’s hard to bet against this pitching staff when he’s on the mound. Not only is the star right-hander the clear favorite to win the NL Cy Young, but the Brewers have the No. 4 bullpen ERA in MLB this season.

So, once Misiorowski exits, things won’t get any easier for the Cubbies. Misiorowski ranks in the 99th percentile in both expected batting average against and expected ERA, giving him a massive edge over Peterson, who is in the ninth and 16th percentiles in those stats.

The lefty was rocked for seven hits and six runs in the 9-5 loss to the Brewers earlier this month, and he’s posted a 4.58 ERA since being traded from the New York Mets to the Cubs.

Chicago lost Monday’s game by just one run, but I think there’s some value in getting the Brewers at +101 to cover the run line. Milwaukee is 32-27 on the run line as a home favorite this season, by far the best mark in the league for a team that has played more than 15 games in that spot this season.

Pick: Brewers -1.5 (+101 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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