Josh Naylor’s New Comments Will Fire Up Mariners Fans

The Seattle Mariners are fortunately keeping Josh Naylor around for at least the next five seasons.

Naylor inked a five-year, $92.5 million deal with Seattle that includes a no-trade clause. That in itself is enough to get Mariners fans excited. He's an All-Star slugger who solves the team's years-long issue at first base immediately. He's someone who can hit 30 homers and also steal 30 bases. There aren't many guys who can do that.

On top of his performance on the field, his comments off of it will get Mariners fans excited.

The Mariners slugger had a perfect message for the fans

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) celebrates with first baseman Josh Naylor (12) after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

"Obviously, you could have tested the open market,” Naylor said as transcribed by MLB.com's Daniel Kramer. “That's what most of the free agents do. For me, I think -- talking to my agent, talking to my family -- like, we knew where we wanted to go, and we got a deal done at a fair rate that we wanted.

“And as much as it is, as great as it is, to get the most you can, I am more than comfortable here. I love this place. I love this fan base, I love this city, I love my teammates and I'm super thankful to be back. We got a fair deal done, and I'm just grateful. I'm blessed. I'm not very greedy in that sense. I just want to win baseball games. I want to win for the city...

"I felt like that last loss, not that I had to come back, but I wanted to come back,” Naylor said, “to give this fan base and this city and my teammates and their families a World Series in the next five years, or multiple World Series, or multiple pennants."

He couldn't have had a better message after inking this long-term deal with Seattle. He said all of the right things and now Seattle has a few months to add more pieces on top of him as well. If there ever was a good time to be a Mariners fan, it would be right now.

