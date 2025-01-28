Juan Soto Was So Hyped Up in Dugout For Game 7 of LIDOM Championship Series
On Monday night, Leones del Escogido defeated Tigres del Lacey to win the Dominican Winter League championship.
The 6-5 Escogido win was punctuated by a Junior Caminero home run in the eighth inning and Escogido won the series 4-3 to advance to the Caribbean Series championships.
New York Mets star Juan Soto was not playing in the winter league this year, but he was an honorary member of Licey, appearing in the dugout for Game 7 and getting hyped up in a big way.
Take the following post from @CespedesBBQ on social media:
Licey legend Juan Soto (he has never played in LIDOM for fairly obvious reasons but has been very open about wanting to at some point in the future) is in the dugout and getting fired up over walks OF COURSE
Earlier this offseason, we actually heard that Soto had received permission to play for Licey, but he never ended up appearing in a game.
Soto is coming off an incredible 2024 for the cross-town New York Yankees. He finished third in the American League MVP voting after hitting 41 homers and driving in 109. He helped lead the Yankees to the American League pennant and an appearance in the World Series.
He signed a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets at the outset of the offseason, earning himself the wealthiest contract in American professional sports.
The Mets advanced to the National League Championship Series without Soto, so he'll hope to be the missing piece to get them over the hump.
He'll pair with Francisco Lindor and Mark Vientos in the middle of the Mets order.
