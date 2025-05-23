Kansas City Royals Designate Veteran Slugger Hunter Renfroe For Assignment
The Kansas City Royals have designated outfielder Hunter Renfroe for assignment, the club announced Friday.
Kansas City made a big splash when they signed Renfroe prior to the 2024 season, inking him to a two-year, $13.1 million contract. He proceeded to hit .229 with 15 home runs, 18 doubles, 52 RBIs, a .689 OPS and a 0.0 WAR in 120 games last year, which actually made him the Royals' most productive outfielder at the plate en route to their surprise Wild Card berth.
Through 35 games this season, Renfroe was batting .182 with zero home runs, six doubles, four RBIs, a .483 OPS and a -1.5 WAR. The 33-year-old slugger is currently ranked second-to-last in OPS in the American League, above only Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio, who was demoted to Triple-A earlier this month.
Between 2017 and 2023, Renfroe ranked No. 23 in MLB with 173 home runs, clearing 20 in every non-COVID season during that stretch. He is now one of 16 players with over 100 plate appearances and zero homers in 2025.
Renfroe was removed from the 40-man roster to make room for infielder Nick Loftin, who was recalled from Triple-A by the 28-23 Royals. With Kyle Isbel holding things down in center, Kansas City is left with Mark Canha, Drew Waters, Dairon Blanco and Jonathan India to work with in the corner outfield spots.
Over the next week, Renfroe will either get claimed off waivers, traded, released or accept an assignment to the minors. As things stand, it looks like the former San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds veteran will be leaving Kansas City in his rear-view mirror as well.
