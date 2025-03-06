Kansas City Royals Superstar Leaves Spring Training Action Early with Injury
Kansas City Royals superstar Salvador Perez exited Wednesday's spring training contest against the Seattle Mariners with a laceration under his left eye. The Royals say he will continue to be monitored, but provided no other information.
One of the best players in baseball since making his debut, Perez hit .271 last season with 27 homers and 104 RBI. He also helped lead the Royals to the playoffs for the first time since 2015, advancing to the ALDS. The Royals lost against the New York Yankees in that round but did beat the Orioles in the wild card series.
A 13-year veteran, Perez has spent his entire career in Kansas City. He's got 273 home runs and led baseball in the category back in 2021. A nine-time All-Star, Perez is also a five-time Gold Glove winner. He helped the Royals win the 2015 World Series and was named the World Series MVP that year.
Perez and shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. each won Silver Slugger's last season, making up one of the best lineup duos in baseball.
Perez is under contract through the 2025 season and carries a team option for 2026.
After getting to the ALDS, the Royals have high expectations again this season. They went out and added former Rookie of the Year Jonathan India in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds and have also been linked recently to Mets outfielder Starling Marte.
Marte is still in New York, but the interest at least signifies that the Royals are still open to adding throughout the season.
