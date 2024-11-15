Los Angeles Angels, Recent Trade Addition Scott Kingery Avoid Arbitration
The Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a one-year contract with infielder Scott Kingery, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Thursday night.
By signing a new contract, Kingery and the Angels have avoided salary arbitration for the 2025 season.
Los Angeles traded for Kingery on Nov. 1, sending cash considerations back to the Philadelphia Phillies in order to complete the deal. They added Kingery to their 40-man roster three days later, releasing left-handed pitcher Kenny Rosenberg in order to free up the necessary space.
Kingery was once expected to be part of the Phillies' core, starting when they selected him in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft. He appeared at the All-Star Futures Game in 2017 and was the No. 2 prospect in Philadelphia's farm system entering 2018.
The Phillies then signed Kingery to a six-year, $24 million extension and added him to their Opening Day roster. He wound up hitting .226 with eight home runs, 35 RBI, 10 stolen bases, a .605 OPS and -0.6 WAR across 147 games his rookie year.
Kingery seemingly broke out in 2019, batting .258 with 19 home runs, 55 RBI, 15 stolen bases, a .788 OPS and a 2.5 WAR in 126 games. All of that progress went out the door in 2020, when he hit .159 with a 511 OPS and a -0.9 WAR in 36 games.
Philadelphia ultimately designated Kingery for assignment in 2021, sending him back to the minors after he cleared waivers. He made just one MLB appearance in 2022 after recovering from shoulder surgery, and he has spent the last three seasons collecting seven-figure checks in Triple-A.
Kingery had a career year with Lehigh Valley in 2024, batting .268 with 25 home runs, 67 RBI, 25 stolen bases and an .804 OPS in 125 games.
The 30-year-old now has a chance to further redefine himself on the West Coast, even if the Angels' infield is getting a little crowded.
Los Angeles signed veteran infielder Kevin Newman to a one-year, $2.75 million contract with a club option on Thursday. Newman is expected to fill in for shortstop Zach Neto, who could miss the start of the 2025 season after undergoing shoulder surgery last week.
The Angels also have Anthony Rendon locked in at third base and Luis Rengifo set up at second, although both players have struggled to stay healthy as of late. If Kingery can prove he is worthy of a major league roster spot again, there is certainly a path to redemption in Anaheim.
Kingery was the first of several notable additions to the Angels' roster this offseason. They have been the most active team in the league so far, also acquiring Newman, designated hitter Jorge Soler, starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and catcher Travis d'Arnaud.
