Los Angeles Dodgers Make Seemingly Big Revelation About Team's Pitching Plans
The Los Angeles Dodgers kick off the 2025 MLB season with the Toyko Series on March 18-19. The Dodgers, the reigning World Champions, will face off with the Chicago Cubs in a battle of two of the most recognizable and popular brands in baseball.
Furthering the excitement is that both teams feature multiple Japanese players, making it even more of an attraction for local fans. Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki represent the Dodgers while Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga represent the Cubs.
We know that Yamamoto will start the official opener on March 18, but what about the Dodgers stateside opener on March 27? According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, it appears to be Blake Snell, who was signed to a five-year deal this offseason.
Dave Roberts said he wasn't allowed to say it outright, but intimated that Blake Snell will get the Dodger Stadium opener on March 27. Snell's next outing will be one of the Tokyo exhibitions.
We don't know if Snell will start Game 2 in Tokyo, or if it will be Sasaki, but Snell figures to pitch either way.
Snell, 32, is a nine-year veteran of the Tampa Bay Rays, Padres and Giants. He made the All-Star Game in 2018 and is a two-time Cy Young winner (2018, 2023). Lifetime, he's 76-58 with a 3.19 ERA.
Armed with a mid-90s fastball and a devastating curveball, he's just another weapon for the Dodgers on the mound. His only flaw is that he's known to run a high pitch count. He led the entire league in walks during the 2023 season, despite the fact that he won the Cy Young.
