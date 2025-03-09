Baltimore Orioles Provide Latest Injury Update on Starting Pitcher Grayson Rodriguez
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez will be shut down for the next 7-10 days after receiving a cortisone shot. He's been dealing with elbow inflammation.
Jake Rill of MLB.com had the information on social media:
#Orioles RHP Grayson Rodriguez has right elbow inflammation and got a cortisone shot. Shut down for 7-10 days, then will start a throwing program, per manager Brandon Hyde.
We already know that Rodriguez will start the year on the injured list for Baltimore, it's just a question of how much time he will miss. In the wake of losing Corbin Burnes and John Means in free agency this offseason, the O's have been counting on Rodriguez to take the next step. Furthermore, Kyle Bradish is out for a significant portion of the first half as he recovers from elbow surgery.
The 25-year-old Rodriguez is seen as that potential front line ace, and he certainly showed his stuff in 2024. Through 20 starts, Rodriguez went 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA. He struck out 130 batters in 116.2 innings, however injury limited him and he missed the team's playoff run. Baltimore finished second in the American League East and was beaten in the wild card round by the Kansas City Royals.
Despite the injury issues, they enter the season with high expectations. The O's have one of the best, young position groups around also return All-Star closer Felix Bautista, who was out all of 2024 with Tommy John surgery.
The Orioles open the season on March 27 against the Blue Jays.