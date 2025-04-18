Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Goes Viral For Awesome Gesture with Teammates
Los Angeles Dodgers' superstar Shohei Ohtani is going viral for a recent classy move that he made in the Dodgers dugout. Check it out below, where Ohtani fills up eight cups of water for his teammates before taking care of himself.
It might seem small, but this is the kind of thing that makes Ohtani so likable and endears him to his teammates.
A three-time MVP winner, Ohtani is out to another great start for Los Angeles, hitting .288 with six homers and eight RBIs. He's also stolen five bases this season, which comes on the heels of his 59 steal year from 2024.
The 30-year-old Ohtani is the best, and most marketable player in the world, and he's hoping to lead Los Angeles to a second straight World Series title.
Lifetime, he's a .282 hitter with 231 homers and 575 RBIs. Also one of the game's elite pitchers, Ohtani is still "a few months away" from getting back on a major league mound. He's rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, which he had at the end of 2023 with the Los Angeles Angels.
The Dodgers are out to a 14-6 start which puts them second in the deeply talented National League West. They'll take on the Texas Rangers this weekend, who lead the American League West at 12-7.
Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start for the Dodgers while Jacob deGrom pitches for Texas.
Yamamoto is 2-1 with a sterling 1.23 ERA while deGrom is 0-0 with a 4.30 ERA. He had a no-decision last weekend against Seattle.
