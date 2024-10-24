Los Angeles Dodgers to Honor Recently Passed Legend During World Series, 2025 Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor the recently passed Fernando Valenzuela beginning on Friday night during Game 1 of the World Series.
The team announced on social media that they will wear a Valenzuela uniform patch for the entire World Series - and for the 2025 season.
In memory of our hero Fernando Valenzuela, the Dodgers will wear this uniform patch during the World Series and throughout the 2025 season.
Valenzuela died earlier this week at the age of 63 years old after complications from cancer.
A hugely important figure in Dodgers history, he spent 11 years with Los Angeles. He then spent three years with the Padres at the back end of his career.
In addition, he also had small stints with the California Angels, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals and Baltimore Orioles.
Valenzuela made his debut at the age of 19 back in 1980 and then took the league by storm in 1981. "Fernandomania" became must-watch television and became a true sensation, long before the virality of social media.
That 1981 season was also historic for Valenzuela, as he won both the Rookie of the Year and the National League Cy Young. The Dodgers won the World Series by beating the New York Yankees, who they will meet in this year's Fall Classic.
All in all, Valenzuela was a six-time All-Star and a Gold Glover who had four top-five finishes in the Cy Young voting. He had 10 separate seasons of double-digit wins, including a league-best 21 back in 1986.
